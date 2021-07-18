Delhi market shut for violating covid norms

Sarojini Nagar’s Export Market will be closed for violating Covid norms, according to a Delhi government order issued on Saturday. From Sunday until further orders, the shops in the Export Market will be closed. ‘And whereas, an inspection was done by the undersigned in Sarojini Nagar Market on 17/7/2021 at 5:30 pm and it was found that the Export Market SN was extremely crowded with Covid-19 norms being grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all,’ the order read.

Despite the fact that Covid cases have decreased significantly, the order stated that due caution must be maintained.

According to the order, despite the fact that a meeting with all market stakeholders was held on July 9, market associations failed to follow the directions discussed at the meeting. During the meeting, it was decided that market associations would issue ID cards to all shopkeepers. Only shopkeepers holding these cards would be allowed, according to the police. It was also decided that shopkeepers would ensure that the porch area in front of their stores was free of encroachment and that only a limited number of employees would be deployed inside the stores.

Although shopkeepers have been following Covid norms, Ashok Randhawa, President of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, said social distancing is difficult to maintain with a number of unauthorised vendors and hawkers in the market. He stated that efforts are being made to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, and that over 30 civil defence volunteers have been deployed to keep a close eye on the situation.

Export Market, which makes up a huge part of the market, comprises 200 shops and is located at the heart of the market.