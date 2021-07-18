Enforcement Directorate raids at former Home Minister’s premises

Nagpur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the premises of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur on Sunday. The ED conducted the raids in connection with a money laundering case.

Earlier on July 16, ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.20 crores belonging to Deshmukh and his family. The connected assets included one residential unit valued at Rs 1.54 crore in Worli, Mumbai and 25 land parcels valued at Rs 2.67 crore in Dhutum villages in Maharashtra’s Raigarh district.

Also Read: Adar Poonawalla announces a ‘good news’

Corruption and extortion cases were registered against the NCP leader. The cases were registered as former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh revealed that, Anil Deshmukh allegedly instructed suspended police officer Sachin Vaze and a few others to extract Rs 100 crore for him every month by targeting pubs and restaurants.

Following Parambir Singh’s claims, petitions were filed in the Bombay High Court, requesting that Anil Deshmukh be charged. The Bombay court then asked the CBI to conduct a preliminary investigation and an FIR was registered. ED launched investigation against him after CBI.