Feels great to be back on the floors: R Madhavan on resuming shoot

Actors have returned to work after Covid restrictions were eased across the country. Among others, R. Madhavan too continued filming in Mumbai for his film. He recently took to his social media handle to express his happiness on resuming shoot along with a picture of himself from the make-up room.

Sharing the image on Instagram story on Sunday, the actor wrote: ‘Mumbai shoot….feels great to be back on floors.’ The project’s details, however, are not stated in the post.

Meanwhile, Madhavan is eagerly waiting for the release of ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,’ a film based on the life of S. Nambi Narayan, a scientist and aerospace engineer. Madhavan has also taken the role of director for the film, which had released its teaser in April this year.