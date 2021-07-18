Giving it a thought: Arjun Bijlani on participating in ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Arjun Bijlani will now appear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, a stunt-based reality show that premieres on Saturday. While viewers will witness Arjun’s battle for the winner title against Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, and Abhinav Shukla, among others, he has already been approached by another reality show on the same channel. The television star has stated that he has been given a spot on Bigg Boss 15 and has accepted the offer.

It was rumored that Arjun Bijlani might feature in the forthcoming season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality program. The actor has since confirmed the reports, although he is still debating whether or not to participate in Bigg Boss 15.

Speaking about the same, Arjun said: ‘I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don’t know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There’s still a lot of time for that show.’

Arjun further shared that his present concentration is on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. ‘We have really worked hard on the show and it’s going to be a lot of fun. Honestly, it was such a tough time as every day we were getting to hear some bad news, with the pandemic on the rise back home. As actors, we had to still go out there and perform every day, and give it our best,’ he added.

Aside from Arjun, it’s been reported that a few other small-screen stars have been contacted for Bigg Boss 15. Ankita Lokhande, who starred in Pavitra Rishta, was among them. She did, however, clarify that she will not be appearing on the show.