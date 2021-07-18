Gulf country announces visa-free entry

Doha: National air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways announced that Pakistani nationals will get visa-free entry into Qatar.

To avail this, the passenger must have a confirmed return ticket, hotel reservation and his passport must be valid for at least six months. Also he must possess a valid debit or credit card. The visa will be granted for 30 days free of charge, and it is extendable for one more month.

‘Invite your friends and family to discover an authentic Arabian treasure in the heart of the Gulf – a land famous for its heritage, innovation and hospitality now with the added benefit of visa-free entry. Citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan can be granted a visa waiver for a period of 30 days on their arrival in the State of Qatar,’ the airline said in its website.