Havana syndrome-like mystery illness affects US officials

A number of health problems involving US diplomats and other administrative personnel in Vienna are currently being investigated by the US government.

More than 20 officials have reported symptoms comparable to Havana Syndrome, a mysterious brain disease since President Joe Biden took office in January.

Despite the fact that the illness is unknown, US experts believe it is most likely caused by focused microwave radiation.

Since its discovery in Cuba in 2016-17, US and Canadian diplomats have reported symptoms ranging from dizziness, loss of balance, hearing loss, anxiety, and ‘cognitive fog,’ to name a few.

A US academic research published in 2019 discovered ‘brain abnormalities’ among diplomats who had been unwell. Cuba, on the other hand, has dismissed the report.

In addition, the US has accused Cuba of carrying out ‘sonic attacks,’ something the Cuban government firmly denies.

On Friday, the New Yorker magazine published an article about the instances in Vienna. The US State Department later verified them, saying it was ‘vigorously investigating.’