Indian Navy receives first two of 24 MH-60R helicopters from US

New Delhi: The Indian Navy received two MH-60 Romeo helicopters from the United States. The helicopters were received by the Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Indian Navy Deputy Chief Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh at the Naval Air Station in San Diego’s North Island.

The new helicopters are equipped with multi-mode radars and night-vision devices, Hellfire missiles, torpedoes and precision-guided weaponry. It can be operated from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers. It will aid the Indian Navy to hunt submarines, ships and also to conduct search-and-rescue operations at sea.

The Indian government signed the deal worth US dollar 2.6 billion to buy 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters. The deal was sealed under a government-to-government (G2G) deal under the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

‘The ceremony marked the formal transfer of these helicopters from US navy to Indian Navy, which were accepted by His Excellency Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the USA. The ceremony also witnessed the exchange of helicopter documents between Vice Admiral Kenneth Whitesell, Commander Naval Air Forces, US Navy and Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh, deputy chief of naval staff (DCNS), Indian Navy,’ a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said in a statement.