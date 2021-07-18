Jammu & Kashmir govt to reopen educational institutions after July 31

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday allowed government as well as private educational institutions to restrict vaccinated staff’s presence for administrative reasons. The government said higher educational institutions, as well as skill development centers, could gradually resume onsite learning after July 31.

The decision was taken following a detailed review of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in J&K in a meeting, which was presided over by Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta as chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

According to the SEC, a number of districts have begun to demonstrate significant improvements in terms of Covid-19 cases, vaccination and compliance with the COVID Appropriate Behavior even though the public health interests in all districts require improvement.

While the SEC decided to continue Covid-19 containment measures in light of an uneven trend in the number of daily reported cases in recent days, it allowed government and private educational institutions to request the personal attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

Higher education institutions and skill development centers may be allowed to reopen for physical classes in phases after July 31 based on the Covid-19 vaccination status of students and staff, the SEC said.

Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to focus on the positivity rate in their respective jurisdictions and to ensure strict compliance with Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior in order to break the virus chain.