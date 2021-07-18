Low intensity earthquake hits Kutch

Kutch: A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.9 magnitude has hit Kutch district in Gujarat on Sunday at 12.43 pm. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 19 km north-northeast (NNE) of Bhachau in Kutch district at a depth of 14.2 km. There was no immediate report of casualty, injury or damage to property.

Earlier on Saturday a mild earthquake measuring 1.6 magnitude has hit the same area. The epicenter of the quake was at 21 km northeast (NNE) of Bhachau.

As per the Gujarat Disaster management Authority, the Kutch region is situated at a ‘very high-risk seismic zone’. In 2001, the district was devastated by a strong earthquake of 6.9 magnitude.