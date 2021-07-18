Monkey B virus: China reports first death 

Beijing: China announced its first fatality attributable to the Monkey B Virus (BV) after Covid-19 on Saturday. According to The Global Times, a Beijing-based veterinarian who died of the illness was also the country’s first human infection case with Monkey B Virus.

As per the China CDC Weekly English Platform of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the 53-year-old male vet, who worked for a non-human primate research institute, had early signs of nausea and vomiting, a month after dissecting two deceased monkeys in early March.

Also Read: Back after 20 years: US reports its first monkeypox case

The journal stated that the vet sought treatment at numerous facilities before dying on May 27. Reportedly, there has never been any deadly or even clinically apparent BV infections in China, thus the veterinarian’s case is the country’s first human BV infection case. His family and close friends have tested negative for the illness and are said to be safe for the time being.