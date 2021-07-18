Phones of ministers and RSS leaders tapped: Reveals Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: BJP MP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has revealed that phones of union ministers, judges, media persons and top RSS leaders were tapped using an Israeli-made spyware named Pegasus. Swamy claimed that there is a rumour that western media outlets would publish and expose the report.

Strong rumour that this evening IST, Washington Post & London Guardian are publishing a report exposing the hiring of an Israeli firm Pegasus, for tapping phones of Modi’s Cabinet Ministers, RSS leaders, SC judges, & journalists. If I get this confirmed I will publish the list,’ tweeted the BJP leader.

When the Pegasus allegations emerged in 2019, then Union minister for information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad had told Parliament that no unauthorised use of Pegasus had been made in India by government agencies.

Pegasus is a spyware developed by Israeli based security surveillance firm named SUO group.