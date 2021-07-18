POCO announces launching date of F3 GT

Mumbai: POCO has announced that it will launch its new F3 GT on July 23 in India. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that was launched in China.

As per reports, the smartphone is likely to have a 120Hz AMOLED display with a 10-bit panel and HDR 10+ support. This will be Poco’s first smartphone with an AMOLED screen in India. Also, it is expected that the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup which may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera will be of 16 megapixel for selfies.

Recently, POCO unveiled its first 5G smartphone in India, POCO M3 Pro. M3 and is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB+128GB comes at Rs 15,999. The smartphone comes with a 48MP triple camera setup and dual 5G support.