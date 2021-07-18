Priyanka Vadra meets women SP leaders who were attacked

Uttar Pradesh: Congress national secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with two women workers from the Samajwadi Party with whom BJP volunteers were reported to have misbehaved during the recent block panchayat chief elections and requested re-polling in areas where violence occurred.

Priyanka tweeted a stern message to the governing party in Hindi, saying, ‘The goons of the BJP involved in ‘cheerharan’ of the democracy should hear that women will become pradhans, block pramukhs, MLAs, MPs and prime minister, and defeat the government, which gives patronage to those committing atrocities against women.’

She further said: ‘For the justice of all victims of the panchayat poll violence–all my sisters and citizens– I will write to the State Election Commission.’

After meeting with SP activists in Semra village in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Pasgavan block, Priyanka told reporters that it was their constitutional right to file nomination papers and fight elections, ‘but this right of theirs was snatched.’

‘A CO who tried to intervene was suspended and no action was taken against those who were standing there. The administration remained silent,’ she added.

Furthermore, Priyanka said, ‘This is a fight for democracy. Women were given reservations in our democracy so that their rights can be upheld. And the situation has become such wherein a woman went to file her nomination papers and she was beaten up. This is no democracy. I demand that this election be cancelled and also at all those places, where these types of incidents have occurred, re-polling be held.’

She added individuals guilty of such crimes should be held accountable.