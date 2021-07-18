Robots to be introduced in Hyderabad to clean sewer lines: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao stated on Saturday that Hyderabad is intending to highly invest in the use of robots to clean its sewage system. Rao said that new technology will be implemented to ensure the safe treatment of faecal sludge and septage and the State government was willing to invest in research and development to improve sewerage management. The city would use robotics and cutting-edge technology to clean sewage lines as part of this.

After inaugurating the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Nallacheruvu, Uppal, the Minister remarked, ‘Hyderabad is already standing out to be an example for many States and cities in several sectors. Even in this issue, we will utilize the latest technologies like Sewer Croc.’

Also Read: Tharoor takes a dig at BJP’s new population control strategy, calls it ‘Utterly misplaced, Political and Communal’

‘A person will no longer have to clean sewage or sewerage lines. A robot will be pressed into service to do the job,’ he said and also assured MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board managing director Dana Kishore that the government would support them and provide cash where necessary so that they could experiment with new technology.

‘If you want to experiment with new technologies, the State government will never step back due to finances. The board will have all support,’ the Minister added.