Sonali Mishra to be the first woman to head BSF’s Punjab frontier

Sonali Mishra will be the BSF’s first female commander, leading the force’s formation along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, which is prone to narcotics and weapon smuggling. Mishra, an IPS officer from Madhya Pradesh, will be the new inspector general (IG) of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) Punjab frontier, based in Jalandhar.

The officer is currently in charge of the BSF’s intelligence wing, known as the ‘G branch,’ based in Delhi. She previously served in the Kashmir valley as the IG of a BSF formation. A paramilitary force guards the Line of Control (LoC) along Pakistan’s border, which is under the operational command of the Army.

Pakistan, which is notorious for narcotics and weapon trafficking, shares a 553-kilometer border with Punjab. The BSF Punjab frontier was raised on December 1, 1965, with the formation of the border guarding force. Beyond the border fence and the Attari-Wagah integrated check post in Amritsar, which is marked by Indian farms, it has multiple battalions guarding the area. At the well-known check post, the BSF and their Pakistan Rangers counterparts perform a daily public flag lowering ceremony.

The border areas under this frontier, like the Jammu front, see illegal drone activity that takes off from across the border for reconnaissance missions and the dropping of arms and drugs.