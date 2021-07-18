‘There may be mid-term General Election’: Claims Om Prakash Chautala

Chandigarh: Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Om Prakash Chautala has warned the union government over the protest of farmers. The veteran leader claimed that there will be mid-term General Election in the country.

‘Every citizen is aggrieved due to BJP’s wrong policies. People may not have to wait for 2024’, said the INLD leader.

Om Prakash Chautala, the grandfather of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has been in jail since 2013 in a corruption case. The former Chief Minister along with his son Ajay Chautala and 53 others were convicted in a case of illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in the state. He was granted parole in March 2020 due to Covid-19. In July this year he was freed from the prison as Delhi government granted a 6-month remission to all those who served 9 and a half years of their 10-year prison term.

In January 2021, Abhay Singh Chautala, son of Om Prakash Chautala resigned as an MLA in protest against the farm laws. At present, the INLD has no seat in either Parliament or the Haryana Assembly.