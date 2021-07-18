UP: 15 kg gold and Rs 5 lakh looted from Manappuram Finance; 2 killed in police encounter

Agra: The Uttar Pradesh police shot and killed two robbers, who were members of a gang that looted 15 kilograms of gold and 5 lakh rupees from Manappuram Finance in Kamala Nagar, Agra.

As reported by the Uttar Pradesh police, six armed men entered the office, threatened the staff, and looted the gold and money. The police chased down the robbers, who opened fire on the police when they tried to arrest them. In the ensuing gunfight, two robbers were killed.

Manish Pandey and Nirdosh Kumar, residents of Firozabad, were shot dead. Around 7.5 kilograms of gold and Rs 1.5 lakh cash were recovered from their possession by police.

‘Police collected CCTV footage and began investigating the matter. Information was received that the accused were on Khandoli-Etmadpur road and hid in a medical store. When police reached there, the accused opened fire on them,’ IG, Agra, Naveen Arora said.

‘Police retaliated and Manish Pandey and Nirdosh Kumar were injured in police firing. They were taken to Khandoli CHC for treatment, but doctors there referred both to S N Medical College, where they were declared brought dead,’ Arora said.

‘The search for the other accused is on,’ the IG said.