30 killed, 40 injured in bus-truck collision

Lahore: At least 30 people lost their lives and 40 others were injured after an overspeeding bus collided with a truck on Indus Highway in Punjab province in Pakistan. Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry confirmed this.

The bus was going to Rajanpur from Sialkot. Most of the victims were labourers who were returning home to celebrate Eid Al Adha.

Area Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahammed said that the rescue workers rushed to the spot after knowing about the accident. The injured were under medical treatment and four of them are in critical condition.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Interior minister Sheikh Rashid expressed sorrow over the incident.

Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan and most of them are caused due to overspending, bad roads and untrained drivers.