Abduction incident in Pakistan: Afghanistan recalls envoy, diplomats

Afghan: Following the abduction of Silsila Alikhil, Afghanistan has recalled its envoy to Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhil, as well as all senior diplomats. Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, was kidnapped on Friday near Islamabad’s Rana market for a few hours.

Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh in a strong tweet said President Ghani asked the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to recall the country’s envoy and senior diplomats. ‘The abduction of an ambassador’s daughter and her subsequent torture have wounded the psyche of our nation. Our national psyche has been tortured.’

She was assaulted in a taxi which she took for returning from the market to her home. When she regained consciousness, her hands and feet were tied. On her dupatta was tissue paper and Rs 50 notes inscribed with ‘your turn is next’ and ‘communist’.

Islamabad and Kabul’s already tense relationship has become even more tense due to the latest developments. The Afghan Foreign Ministry summoned Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul on Saturday and lodged a ‘strong protest’ over the issue.

Following the summons, the Afghan foreign ministry called on Pakistan to ‘take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime and ensure the full security and immunity of Afghan diplomats and their families in accordance with international conventions.’

According to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science, Islamabad, she suffers from swelling throughout her body. Earlier, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed ‘deep regret’ and ‘strongly condemns this heinous act’ in a statement. The Afghan foreign ministry expressed ‘deep concerns over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.’

Pakistan’s foreign ministry responded to the incident by increasing security for Afghan Ambassador Mohammed Ali and his family. It added ‘law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the perpetrators.’

This is not the first time diplomats and their families have been targeted. Diplomats from India have been harassed in the past in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, which has included light being cut, internet service being slowed down.

According to Indian sources, in response to a question regarding the safety of Indian diplomats in Islamabad after the abduction of the Afghan Envoy’s daughter, ‘we have been sending regular alerts to our High Commission personnel.’