Daughter of Afghan envoy kidnapped, tortured

Kabul: According to the Afghan government, the ambassador’s daughter was briefly kidnapped and mistreated by unknown assailants on Saturday.

Silsila Alikhil, 26, was abducted in Islamabad on Friday afternoon while on her way home. She was seized and ‘severely tortured’ for several hours, the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.

‘After being released from kidnappers’ captivity, Ms. Alikhil is receiving medical treatment at a hospital,’ the statement said, urging an investigation and protection for Afghan diplomats.

Read also: Delhi airport’s Terminal 2 to be reopened soon

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the Afghan embassy informed that Alikhil and was assaulted while travelling in a rented car. According to the statement, the police were investigating the ‘disturbing incident’ and had tightened security around the ambassador and his family.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are neighbours who have had frosty ties for decades. Kabul accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens for Taliban insurgents, while Islamabad accuses Kabul of allowing militants to use its territory to launch attacks in Pakistan.

Both deny the allegations.