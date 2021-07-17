Delhi airport’s Terminal 2 to be reopened soon

New Delhi: The Delhi international airport’s T2 terminal will resume operations on July 22, two months after it was closed due to a significant drop in air traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave, a statement said on Saturday.

The operational resumption at Delhi airport’s T2 terminal on July 22 will start with approximately 200 air traffic movements a day (100 departures and 100 arrivals) and increase progressively to around 280 by August end, according to DIAL.

Currently, only the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport is operating flights.

‘T2 will resume operations for IndiGo flights 2000 through 2999, as well as GoAir’s entire flight schedule, and is expected to see around 25,000 passengers in the initial phase,’ the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.

A total of 27 counters – 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo – will be available to serve the passengers of respective flights, the airline said.

The decision to resume T2 operations came after the Delhi airport started seeing gradual growth in passenger footfall after various states relaxed lockdown and travel rules since June this year, it said.

On October 1, last year, T2 began handling flight operations. In May, it was shut down because of a dramatic drop in flight numbers following the second wave of the pandemic.