After Coronavirus now it is Norovirus: Know all about the new virus

London: It seems to be a ‘festival season’ of viruses. First, it was Coronavirus then came Zika virus and now it is the turn of Norovirus. The deadly virus has been reported in England. The Public Health England (PHE) informed that the number of Norovirus infection cases is increasing in the country.

Norovirus also known as ‘vomiting bug’ is a highly contagious virus. As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the tiny virus is known to cause half of all foodborne illnesses in the United States. The virus causes diarrhea and vomiting. The PHE calls it a ‘winter vomiting bug’ and ‘stomach bug’.

Medical experts reveal that people with norovirus illness can shed billions of virus particles. But only a few of them can make other people sick. People can contract the virus only by coming in direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water, touching contaminated surfaces and then unwashed hands coming into their mouth.

Diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, fever, headache, body ache and stomach pain are the common symptoms of norovirus. It can cause inflammation of the stomach or intestines – called acute gastroenteritis. Most people who contract the virus show the symptoms within 12 to 48 hours. It will last up to 1 to 3 days.

As per experts, maintaining proper hand hygiene is the only way to avoid infections. Hands must be washed properly after using toilets, changing diapers, before and after eating and preparing or handling food.

There is no specific medicine for this infection. Drinking plenty of water will help reduce dehydration caused by vomiting and diarrhea.