Another accused arrested for murder of Suresh Raina’s relatives

Punjab: Pathankot Punjab Police on Sunday, apprehended the main suspect in the fatal attack on cricketer Suresh Raina’s relatives in Pathankot last August from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Raina’s uncle, Ashok Kumar, 60, and cousin, Kaushal Kumar, were slain in the dacoity-motivated attack. Three of the suspects have previously been detained, making this the fourth arrest in the investigation.

Sources said the newest detained accused had done a reconnaissance of the residence before the incident and will be brought before the court on Monday. Earlier, in a tweet, the cricketer characterized the attack as ‘beyond horrible’ and requested Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to investigate the incident.