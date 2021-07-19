BJP leader reveals the reason for BJP’s defeat in West Bengal

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendhu Adhikari has accused that the overconfidence of party leaders had led to the defeat of the party in the assembly elections held this year. The BJP leader made this revelation while addressing a party meeting in Chandipur in the Purba Medinipur district.

‘As we did well in the first two poll phases in these parts of assembly segments, many of our leaders became smug and overconfident. They started believing that the BJP will secure 170-180 seats in the elections, but they did not do the groundwork. This cost us dearly,’ said Adhikari.

Suvendhu Adhikari, the former TMC leader and close aid of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined BJP just before the assembly elections. He defeated Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram assembly seat.

BJP claimed to rule West Bengal by winning more than 170 seats but the party bagged only 77 seats and 38% vote share.