Camila Cabello spreads message on body positivity

While many people around the world, celebrities and non-celebrities alike, advocate for body positivity, some people continue to view beauty through the lens of society’s problematic standards. Body shaming affects both men and women, but women are more frequently targeted, especially if they are celebrities.

Camila Cabello, a Cuban-American singer-songwriter, recently experienced this. The 24-year-old three-time Grammy Award nominee made a dig at body shamers, encouraging her fans to embrace their true selves and love their curves, just as she does.

Cabello, according to a People report, used the video-sharing app TikTok earlier this week to shame the shamers, who believe it is acceptable to make someone feel bad about their body. After going for a run, the singer declared that she ‘loves [her] body.’

Cabello said in the clip, as reported by People, ‘I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy.’ ‘Plus, I’m wearing a top that exposes my stomach and I’m not tucking it in.’ ‘Because I was running and existing like a normal person who doesn’t tuck it in all the time; and I was like, ‘Damn,’ she said, ostensibly revealing her exposed stomach. ‘But then I reminded myself that fighting your body is a thing of the past.’

According to the report, the Senorita singer has also taught her boyfriend Shawn Mendes about having a positive body image. ‘[She is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body], and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s, and it really changed my view of mine,’ the 22-year-old was quoted as saying to British GQ a few months ago.