Dia Mirza twins with daughter Samaira for Sunday shenanigans

Dia Mirza spent her Sunday with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter, Samaira, making Instagram Reels. In May, Dia and Vaibhav gave birth to their first child, a baby boy named Avyaan. Vaibhav’s daughter Samaira is the result of an earlier marriage to Sunaina Rekhi. Dia captioned her photo, ‘Sunday Shenanigans with #MyBestie #SundayFunday.’ The video showed her and Samaira dancing to Justin Wellington’s Iko Iko (My Bestie). Dia Mirza and Samaira Rekhi attempted to perform a choreographed routine in the video, but Samaira tripped and fell at the end.

In the comments section of the post, Bipasha Basu referred to them as ‘cuties.’ Soni Razdan wrote, ‘Hahaha cuuuuuties.’ Esha Gupta, Diana Penty, Deanne Pandey, Rasika Dugal, and others were among those who left comments.