‘Freepods Pro’: Premium features, pocket friendly and much more. Check it out!

The TWS earbuds ‘Freepods Pro’ from Boult Audio have been released. The TWS earbuds come with a micro-subwoofer for added bass, dual microphones, and lightning-quick charging. The Boult Audio Freepods Pro TWS earbuds will be available in three colours: Black, White, and Blue, and will cost Rs 1,299 exclusively.

The Freepods Pro from Boult Audio has a premium design with a smooth finish. It has an ergonomic shape that has been carefully crafted. The TWS are incredibly light. It comes with an IPX5 waterproof enclosure that protects against rain, water, sweat, and dust. The Freepods Pro incorporates some of the most cutting-edge technologies, resulting in high performance and superior features.

The Bluetooth 5.0 chip in the Boult Audio Freepods Pro allows for efficient pairing and a connection range of up to 10 metres. The Freepods Pro also has complete touch controls, making it extremely simple to use. Calls can be answered or rejected, volume can be adjusted, and music tracks can be controlled. In addition, you can ask your smartphone’s voice assistant a question with a simple tap.

They can reproduce the finest bass thanks to the use of a micro subwoofer. According to the company, the drivers have been tuned for extra bass to help boost overall performance. The Freepods Pro also comes with a pair of highly sensitive dual mics for better noise cancellation. As a result, it provides true call clarity during voice or video calls, especially when you’re outside.

According to the company, the Freepods Pro can run continuously for 8 hours on a single full charge.

The charging/storage case can also charge the buds three times, giving you a total battery life of 32 hours.

The Freepods Pro also has Type-C ultra fast charging technology, which allows you to get 100 minutes of playback from a 10-minute charge.

Boult Audio recently launched ‘ProBass Anchor,’ an active noise cancellation pair of over-ear headphones. It comes in Black for an exclusive price of Rs 3,999 on Amazon. The product carries a 1-year standard industry warranty period.