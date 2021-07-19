Guess what is the price of Nick Jonas’s birthday gift for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is unquestionably one of the most popular celebrities on the planet. As she rang in her birthday, the internet was flooded with messages of love for her. We’re sure the actress must have gotten many gifts from her friends, family and fans as well. The Quantico star shared a photo of a gift from her husband, Nick Jonas, an actor and musician. Priyanka is currently in London, while Nick is in the United States. The musician sent his wife a bottle of 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild, which she photographed and shared on her Instagram stories.

PC posted a photo of the bottle and a large wine glass on a table with white flowers, candles and other decorations. “Love you @nickjonas,” she captioned the photo.

The 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild is one of the more rare wines, costing around 1131,375 for a 750ml bottle. It’s a dry wine made from a blend of 85 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Cabernet Franc and 7% Merlot. “The color is dense and dark with a slight amber tint, with aromas of gingerbread, mint, very ripe fruit, blackcurrant and bilberry, as well as notes of cinnamon, toast and mocha on the nose.” The wine develops a full, round body with liquorice and caramel suggestions from a firm and silky attack with an elegant tannic structure of velvety, patrician tannins. ‘This is a powerful wine with attractive length, fresh, stylish, seductive and charming, with notes of chocolate,’ wine-searcher says of this wine.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas aren’t afraid to show their affection for one another in public. Nick had shut down an entire Tiffany’s store to buy her an engagement ring. ‘All I knew was that it had to be Tiffany’s,’ she said. It had a special meaning for her because her father had passed away a few years before. I just said, ‘Guys, I need help,’ because I knew it had to be Tiffany’s. So they arrived. Nick had mentioned the event on a radio show and thanked his brothers for their assistance, saying, ‘Both of them had done it before and had done a very good job.’

‘It’s really funny because we’ve known each other for a few years and have only recently started dating.’ So, somewhere along the line, I may have mentioned that when I got engaged, I always wanted to get a Tiffany ring. ‘Well, you know the boy is right when he listens,’ Priyanka said later in an interview about the incident.