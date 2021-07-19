‘He is reading everything on your phone’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone tapping row. ‘We know what he’s been reading –everything on your phone’, tweeted Gandhi.

The first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament was adjourned till 2 pm due to protests by opposition MPs over the phone tapping row.

On Sunday, some media reported that phones of two serving union ministers, three opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, current and former heads of security organizations, administrators and 40 senior journalists and activists from India were allegedly hacked using a spy software called Pegasus developed by NSO Group based in Israel and put on surveillance. Pegasus is only available to governments.

NSO Group has denied the allegations and said it was considering a lawsuit for defamation. The union government also denied the reports and allegations. ‘The allegations regarding government surveillance on specific people has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever. In the past, similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp by the Indian State. Those reports also had no factual basis and were categorically denied by all parties, including WhatsApp in the Indian Supreme Court, said Union Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology.