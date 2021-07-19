‘I’m the mom and the dad, she’s the boss’: Amber Heard about her daughter

Hollywood actress Amber Heard, who recently announced the birth of her daughter Oonagh, took to her social media handle to share a photo featuring both mother and daughter.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amber wrote: ‘I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss.’
The announcement that the ‘Aquaman’ actress had given birth to her first child, a daughter named Oonagh Paige Heard, stunned the globe. The daughter is named after Heard’s late mom, Paige.
Heard welcomed her baby daughter on April 8 via surrogacy. Heard previously married actor Johnny Depp in February 2015 and the couple separated in 2017. The actress has reportedly been dating cinematographer Bianca Butti since January 2020.
