Malayalam filmmaker appointed as president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam filmmaker Viji Thampy was appointed as the president of the Kerala unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Milind S Parande, the International general secretary of VHP announced this.

Rabindra Narain Singh, renowned orthopedic surgeon and recipient of the Padma Shri award was elected as the national president of the organization. At present, Singh is the vice-president of the organization and he replaced Sadasiv Kokje.

The new office bearers were elected in the two-day conference of VHP’s governing council and board of trustees held in Faridabad.