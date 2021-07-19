Man drowns while filming waterlogged underpass

New Delhi: During heavy rain that flooded a Delhi underpass, a 27-year-old man drowned, apparently while trying to take a video with his cellphone.

Pul Prahladpur police station in south-east Delhi received information about a drowning at the underpass at 1.37 p.m. Firefighters and divers were rushed to the scene to rescue the man, but he had drowned by then. The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

The police have identified the man as Ravi Chautala, a resident of Gautampuri area and his family is being notified about the incident.

Residents said the man went into the water to take a selfie or shoot videos. The police are conducting a further investigation.

Pul Prahladpur underpass is one of several locations in Delhi where there is frequent flooding during the monsoon. Last year also, visuals of vehicles submerged at the underpass were circulated on social media.

During the past 24 hours, the national capital has received 70 millimeters of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast ‘light to moderate intensity rain’ for Delhi and NCR today.

As per the IMD, rainfall below 15 mm is considered ‘light’, between 15 and 64.5 mm is ‘moderate’, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is ‘heavy’, and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is ‘very heavy’. Rainfall in excess of 204.4 mm is considered ‘extremely heavy’.

The temperature in the city today reached 24.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the season’s average.