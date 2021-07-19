Right to Life first – Supreme court for sterner actions on Covid violator

New Delhi: After the Yogi Adityanath administration cancelled the Kanwar Yatra amidst warning of the third wave of the pandemic, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to take harsh punishment against anybody breaching the Covid-19 rules or attempting to carry it out.

The top court has urged Uttar Pradesh authorities at all levels, including the police, to take prompt measures to stop any action that endangers residents’ lives.

After taking the matter as a suo moto case against UP’s prior plan to organise Kanwar Yatra during COVID-19, the court took the Uttar Pradesh government’s declaration that it has decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year and ended the case.

The court had stated that it could not allow the Uttar Pradesh government to ‘hold 100 percent physical Kanwar Yatra in light of COVID-19’ and religious feelings must be put aside in favour of the Right to Life.

A bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gava said, ‘The health of the citizenry of India and their right to life are paramount. All other sentiments, albeit religious, are subservient to this most basic fundamental right.’