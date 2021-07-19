State government announces subsidy for electric vehicle owners

Jaipur: Rajasthan state government has announced subsidies for electric vehicle users. The state government by this move aims to promote the use of e-vehicles.

The state government has now announced that it will refund the state goods and service tax (SGST). This will be provided to electric two and three-wheelers sold between April 1,2021 to March 31,2022.

Apart from this, all the electric two and three-wheeler consumers will be eligible for additional cash subsidies. Cash benefits between between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 depending on battery capacity between 2 kWh and over 5 kWh will be given to two-wheelers. Electric three-wheelers on the other hand will be eligible for cash benefits between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, depending on battery capacity between 3 kWh and more than 5 kWh.

But no cash subsidies will be given to other electric passenger vehicles or electric buses. Also, the subsidy for two and three-wheelers are lower than in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.

Earlier, Indian states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Telangana had announced EV Policy. Delhi was the first state to announce an EV policy in August 2020. Gujarat announced its EV policy in June 2021 and Maharashtra in July 2021.