Superstar DNA – Samantha all praise for Allu Arjun’s daughter

Samantha Akkineni has complimented the little girl Allu Arha, daughter of South Indian superstar Allu Arjun, for displaying outstanding performance on the first day of work.

‘She got it right in the very first take.. all her dialogues… going to be a superstar… God bless (sic),’ Samantha was reported as saying.

Arha will play Prince Bharata in the film titled ‘Shakuntalam.’ The film, which is directed by Gunasekhar, features Samantha Akkineni and Dev Mohan in the lead roles. It is based on the classic Sanskrit drama ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ by Kalidasa.

Earlier, Allu Arjun announced on social media that his daughter will be making her acting debut soon. He wrote: ‘Great grand daughter of Padmasri Allu Ramalingaiah garu, granddaughter of Sri Allu Aravind garu, adorable daughter of Sri Allu Arjun garu and Sneha garu…Welcome on board, Allu Arha as the valiant, little wonder Prince Bharata in Shakuntalam (sic).’