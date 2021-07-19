‘Those who want to click selfies with me, must pay Rs 100’: says Minister

Bhopal: Usha Thakur, Minister in charge of Tourism and Culture in Madhya Pradesh has said that those who want to take selfies with her must pay Rs 100. She said that the money collected will be used for organizational work.

‘Friends, you all know clicking selfies is very time-consuming and sometimes, we are delayed by hours. So from an organizational point of view, we have discussed that whoever clicks selfies will deposit Rs 100 with the local party unit treasurer so that the sum can be used for organizational work,’ said the BJP leader.

The minister also said that she will not receive flowers as Goddess Lakshmi resides in it and people should give her books.

‘As for welcoming with flowers, we believe that Goddess Laksmi resides in them. So no one other than Lord Vishnu, who is free of all sins, has the right to accept flowers. So I don’t accept flowers. Honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has also stressed, ‘bouquet nahi, book’. If we can gather books, we can build a library in the party office and donate them,’ the minister said.