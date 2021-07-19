Woman killed, husband critical after oxygen concentrator explodes

Rajasthan: A school teacher in Rajasthan’s Gangapur city died and her husband was seriously injured on Saturday after a defective oxygen concentrator exploded.

This is the first case of its kind in the state. The husband is in a critical medical condition in a hospital in Jaipur.

The victim was identified as Santosh Meena and her husband Sultan Singh. They were the residents of Udai Mor locality of Gangapur city. Sultan Singh was experiencing COVID-related problems. He was being treated in Ajmer and had recently returned to Gangapur.

He was recuperating at home, according to police, and an oxygen concentrator had been supplied for him. Santosh Meena, Singh’s wife, was looking after him.

When Santosh Meena turned on the lights on Saturday morning, the oxygen concentrator burst. It is believed that the machine had leaked oxygen, which ignited and set the entire house ablaze when the switch was turned on.

Residents rushed to the spot upon hearing couple’s scream and found them engulfed in flames. The two were rescued from the fire and brought to a private hospital before being referred to a government hospital, but Santosh Meena died on the way.

According to the authorities, their two boys, aged 10 and 12, were at their grandfather’s house at the time of the tragedy. The scene has been sampled by an FSL team, and the situation is being investigated by the police.