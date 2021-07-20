56 students test Covid-19 positive from Thrissur Medical College Hospital

Thrissur: Covid-19 has been detected in 39 MBBS students from Thrissur Medical College Hospital and 17 dental college students.

Some of the college’s PG students and house surgeons have also tested positive. Sajeevan (43), the manager of the Indian Coffee House (ICH) on the medical college campus, died while undergoing Covid treatment. According to reports, another six ICH employees have tested positive.

The college principal, Dr. Lola stated that immediately after reports of illness among students arose, a major testing campaign was conducted. Students who were not having examinations were told to go home right away. Eight individuals have tested positive among the three batches of students who are now taking exams.

The doctor said that all of the youngsters who tested positive had received both vaccination doses. ‘There are no students in the final year batch who have tested positive so far,’ she noted.

Also Read: Kerala Water Authority launched 7 e-services

Some patients getting treatment at the medical college hospital have also tested positive in the postoperative phase, according to Dr. Raveendran, the facility’s liaison. The number of visitors allowed inside medical institutions would be limited, he added, due to the increase in cases.