‘Big setback to Congress’: State president and 8 MLAs to join BJP

Imphal: Giving a big shock to Congress in Manipur, the state president of the party Govindas Konthoujam and 8 MLAs resigned. News agency ANI has reported this. The Congress leaders will join BJP today. Konthoujam, a six-time MLA from Bishnupur was appointed as the state president of Congress last December.

BJP has been ruling the north-eastern state since 2017. Congress became the largest single party by winning 28 seats in the 60 seat assembly, BJP bagged 2. Two regional parties won four seats each, Trinamool Congress won one and there are 3 independent MLAs. Four seats are lying vacant in the House. BJP formed the government for the first time in the state with the support of regional parties and three independent MLAs.

The Assembly elections will be held next year in the state.