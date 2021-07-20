BMW bike! perks galore for new joinees as company ramps up hiring…

Mumbai: An Indian company has announced exciting offers for new joinees. Digital financial platform, BhratPe has announced offers as the company aims to expand its technical team.

As per the announcement, all the new tech team joinees will have an option to choose between Bike Package and Gadget Package. The bike package has 5 superbikes as options – BMW G310R, Jawa Parek, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan. Under the Gadgets package, they will get Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose Headphone, Harman Kardon Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WFH Desk and Chair and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle. These two packages are available to anyone referring new talents to the company. The company has also offered tickets to watch ICC T20I World Cup to be held in Dubai this year.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price rise near one month high

‘BharatPe is a tech-first Fintech. As we build the next generation of banking in India, we want to invite and excite the best Tech talent to work with us on building market leading products at scale. We will, therefore, be taking the lead in Tech talent compensation in India because that’s the only real investment our business needs given the capital efficiency of our model,’ said Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe.

BharatPe, the third-largest company in India in Point of Sale (POS) category is planning to increase its reach in the country by five times and sell ‘BhratSwipe’ in 80 cities in the country. It has raised 300 million US dollar through share and debt. Coatue Management, Ribbit Captial, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Ampplo and Sequoia Capital had invested in the firm. It has also received RBI approval to establish a small finance bank in association with Centrum.