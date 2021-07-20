‘Crime Patrol’ host Anup Soni does course in ‘Crime Scene Investigation’

Anup Soni, the presenter of the famous crime-themed reality show Crime Patrol, has completed a diploma course in Crime Scene Investigation through the International Forensic Sciences (IFS) Education Department. Since sharing a photo of his degree on Instagram, the actor has been trending on social media.

Along with the photo of the certificate, Anup Soni wrote: ‘Certificate Course In “Crime Scene Investigation”

During the recent lockdown, I decided to invest my time and energy into something more constructive. Yes, it was extremely challenging, going back to ‘studies of some sort’ ? But definitely, a choice that I am proud of?’

As soon as the post was being shared, his friends and fans congratulated him in the comment section. Actress Pragati Mehra wrote: ‘Wow! That’s taking your role’ at Crime Patrol very seriously.’ While a fan commented: ‘Super! Now the real investigating officer hosting the show would be icing on the cake.’

Also Read: Raj Kundra’s 9-year-old tweet boomerangs on him

For a long time, Anup Soni has been linked with shows based on crime. From 2010 to 2018, he hosted Crime Patrol and played ACP Ajatshatru in C.I.D. He is also known for his roles in television programs such as Balika Vadhu, Sea Hawks, Saturday Suspense, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Tehkikaat.