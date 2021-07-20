Entire family sent to judicial custody over dowry harassment in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala court hearing a dowry case has ordered all four family members, including a doctor, to judicial detention for alleged physical and mental abuse of a woman, at a time when dowry harassment cases are at the forefront, with even Kerala Governor mounting a protest.

The judgement was issued on Monday by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Nedumangad, ordering the family of Dr. Sijo Rajan RV, Vattappara, to be held in judicial custody for allegedly torturing his wife and her elderly father and demanding additional money as dowry.

Bail was denied to Sijo’s family, which includes his parents and brother. After the Kerala High Court revoked their bail and ordered them to appear in court, the family surrendered.

While sending them to judicial detention, the Magistrate court remarked, ‘Taking a lenient view in these matters, will give a wrong message to the society at large. So this court is of the view that of bail application of the petitioners is liable to be dismissed.’

The victim was represented by Advocates Thomas Anakkallunkal and Maria Paul. Speaking to the media, Anakkallunkal said: ‘It is one of the rarest cases when all family members are being denied bail and sent to judicial custody. We are happy that the honourable court has sent the right message to society by sending them to custody. The victim, who is also a doctor was subjected to harassment for dowry, which the court observed cannot be taken in a lenient means.’

During the High Court and judicial court hearings, the prosecution stated that Dr Sijo Rajan married the complainant, who is also a doctor, on September 14, 2020. Her parents presented her with gold jewellery, a car, money, and property. However, she was subjected to physical and emotional abuse by the petitioners who demanded more money.

Apart from a car, the woman said that her parents had given her an amount of Rs 7 lakh as a wedding present. They had registered two acres of land in her name and also ten cents of her father’s property was transferred owing to her husband’s compulsion.

However, the complainant claims that Sijo Rajan and his parents insisted on transferring the entire 2-acre land, and when she refused, she was reportedly tortured and pressured. The complainant claimed that her 63-year-old father was also subjected to physical abuse.

While dismissing the bail application earlier this week, the Kerala High Court made the observation: ‘Though so many cases are being registered against husbands and in-laws there is no change in the attitude of society towards married women and family members. This has to be stopped forever.’