Former UP CM Kalyan Singh put on non-invasive ventilation

According to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh’s condition is unstable, and doctors are closely monitoring him.

‘Singh’s health is in jeopardy. He was kept on non-invasive ventilation after a breathing problem,’ in a bulletin issued this evening, the hospital stated.

The hospital had issued a statement earlier in the day saying, ‘On Saturday evening, after he (Kalyan Singh) complained of respiratory discomfort, oxygen therapy was started. Due to chest compressions, he was placed on non-invasive ventilation on Sunday evening.’

According to the statement, the senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close eye on all aspects of his health.

Furthermore it was included that, SGPGIMS director professor R K Dhiman oversees Singh’s treatment on a daily basis. On the evening of July 4, the 89-year-old, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the hospital’s ICU due to an infection and a loss of consciousness. He was previously receiving treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in this city.