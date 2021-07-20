‘Is it a government or a greedy moneylender from old Hindi films?’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again came attacking the union government on Tuesday. The Congress MP came down heavily on the union government over tax on petroleum fuels and asked, ‘is it a government or a greedy moneylender from old Hindi films’.

‘On one hand, they are provoking people to take loans, on the other hand, they are earning indiscriminately through tax extortion. Is it a government or a greedy moneylender from old Hindi films?’, tweeted Rahul Gandhi sharing news that the government earned Rs 3.35 lakh crore through the tax on fuels.

Earlier on Monday, the data submitted at the Parliament has revealed that the government received Rs 3.35 lakh crore in 2020-21 as excise duty from fuels. It was Rs 1.78 lakh crore in 2019-2020. Excise duty on petrol was hiked from Rs 19.98 to Rs 32.9 per litre last year and the duty on diesel surged to Rs 31.8 from Rs 15.83.