Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine may provide ‘protection for life’

A new study in the UK has found that Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines, manufactured and administered in India under the trade name Covishield, offers protection that can may last a whole lifetime.

According to the study, the vaccine not only generates antibodies against the SARS-COV-2 virus, but also creates ‘training camps’ in the body, allowing T-cells to search for and destroy new variants.

According to The Sun, the study’s authors are scientists from Oxford, UK and Switzerland, who found that adenovirus vaccines, such as those developed by Oxford AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, can train the body to continue making vital T-cells even after antibodies from the vaccine shot have worn off. It’s possible that it’ll keep making them for the rest of your life.

‘The T-cells that come from these cellular training camps appear to have a very high level of ‘fitness,’ said Cantonal Hospital researcher Prof Burkhard Ludewig.’ ‘Adenoviruses have co-evolved with humans for a very long time and in the process, they’ve learned a lot about the human immune system,’ he continues.

Adenoviruses have the ability to penetrate long-lived tissue cells, according to the findings of the study. These cells, known as fibroblastic reticular cells, can serve as ‘training grounds’ for T-cells. The new findings support previous research that found the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to be more effective at generating T-cells than Pfizer and Moderna, both of which are mRNA vaccines.

‘Millions of people have received adenovirus vaccines around the world,’ said Prof Paul Klenerman of Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Medicine. The ultimate goal of these vaccines is to use antibodies and T-cells to induce long-term immune system protection. This study sheds light on the vaccination process and explains why the effects on killer T-cells are so potent.