PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ generated mind-boggling revenue of 30.80 cr along with substantial audience: Centre

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has raked in over Rs 30.80 crore in income since its inception in 2014, with the highest amount of over Rs 10.64 crore collected in 2017-18.

The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ show airs on different All India Radio and Doordarshan stations at 11 am on Sunday of each month.

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday in a written response to a query, ‘Prasar Bharati has broadcast 78 episodes of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme till date on its All India Radio and Doordarshan network and also on the social media platform.’

According to him, this show is also carried on cable and DTH platforms across the country by about 91 private satellite TV stations. The initiative brought in Rs 1.16 crore in income in 2014-15, Rs 2.81 crore in 2015-16, over Rs 5.14 crore in 2016-17, and over Rs 10.64 crore in 2017-18, as per statistics provided by the government in its response. In 2018-19, it earned Rs 7.47 crore, Rs 2.56 crore in 2019-20, and Rs 1.02 crore in 2020-21.

‘As India’s most popular televised radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has substantial audience following,’ the minister said.

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) of Television Channels’ audience statistics, the program’s cumulative reach of viewers is expected to vary from around six crores to 14.35 crores between 2018 and 2020, he noted.

‘The main objective of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme is to reach the masses across the country through the radio,’ the minister said.

In addition, the program provides every citizen with an opportunity to connect, suggest and be a part of participatory governance through the prime minister’s radio address, he added.