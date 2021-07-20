Politicizing a death! Parties lash out at each other over death of party worker in West Bengal

Kolkata: Another Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) worker was found hanging from a tree in West Bengal. BJP accused that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is behind the murder.

The body of Debesh Barman was recovered from the Raiganj area of the state. BJP general secretary of state, Amitava Chakravorty on Tuesday shared the visual of the BJP member hanging.

Earlier, several BJP workers were found hanging in the state. BJP claims that around 15,000 people were killed in the state during TMC rule. Last year, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging outside his house in Raiganj.

TMC has denied the charges and lashed out at the BJP for indulging in politics over a death.