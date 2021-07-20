Research reveals Leonardo da Vinci’s 14 living descendants

After decades of research into Leonardo da Vinci’s purported remains, 14 living descendants of the Renaissance genius have been identified. The study, published this month in the journal Human Evolution, derived its findings from a new genealogical tree that goes through 21 generations and four branches. The study provided little information about living descendants in order to protect their identities. ‘The individuals range in age from 1 to 85,’ Project researchers Agnese Sabato and Alessandro Vezzosi told CNN.

This study is part of the Leonardo Da Vinci DNA Project. In order to ‘better understand his extraordinary talents and visual acuity through genetic associations’, the project aims to confirm the remains thought to be his. The researchers who conducted the study said the results are eagerly awaited from a historical perspective.

Read more: One million-dollar fraud: UK court jails Indian man for 9 years

According to them, the research will enable academics to explore the roots of his genius, to find out about his physical prowess and his possibly precocious aging, as well as his health and hereditary conditions, and to explain his extraordinary visual qualities and synesthesia. These findings were determined by historical documents kept in public and private archives and by direct accounts of Leonardo’s descendants.