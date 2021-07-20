Thiruvananthapuram police bust sex racket

Following reports that some lodges in the capital have turned into a safe haven for sex rackets during the lockdown, city police beefed up surveillance. The police will gather information from the owners and employees of various lodges throughout the city as part of this investigation.

An inter-state sex ring involving nine men, eight women, and a minor girl was busted on Friday after city police raided lodges in the Thampanoor and Medical College areas with the help of Assam police. The arrested were all natives of Assam

The immoral trafficking was discovered after Assam police informed the city police that two Assam residents were running a sex ring in the heart of the capital. Following that, city police conducted a surprise raid at a lodge in Thampanoor, arresting a man and a woman who were allegedly running the racket as a couple. All of their ‘clients’ were migrant laborers.

The police have launched an investigation to see if any Keralites are involved in the racket. Musa Ul Haq and Rabul Hussain were the main racketeers among the defendants. According to the police, these two had been named as suspects in a human trafficking case filed on July 11 at a police station in Assam.

Since the lockdown was imposed last year, they had been bringing women from Assam to Thiruvananthapuram for flesh trade. The city police have filed a complaint under the Immoral Traffic Act. On Saturday, Musa Ul Haq and Rabul Hussain were brought before the magistrate and taken to Assam. The arrested women will be relocated to various shelter facilities in Assam.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the city police failed to identify the racket, which has been operating for over a year, and only acted after receiving a tip from Assam police. According to sources, the raid took place late Friday after commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhayay was summoned by the Assam police. The city police, on the other hand, denied such reports.