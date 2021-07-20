‘What is the government trying to hide from us Indians?’: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: The president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that he even cannot dare to take China’s name. The Parliament member from Hyderabad accused that the union government is not holding surveillance in Ladakh and is tapping the phones of Indians.

‘When they needed to do surveillance in Ladakh and stop the Chinese from occupying Indian territory, @PMOIndia was claiming that “na koi wahaan humari seema mein ghusa hai” and instead using Israeli spyware to surveil Indian journalists,’ the AIMIM leader said in a tweet.

‘Chinese soldiers continue to be in control of our territory in Depsang, Gogra, Hot Spring and Demchok. Status quo ante has not been restored anywhere on the Line of Actual Control. The Chinese foreign minister says there is nothing to talk about, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can’t even dare to take China’s name. There have been no official briefings on such an important matter, and no press conference either,’ tweeted Owaisi.

The AIMIM leader also said that there is a need for a free and frank parliamentary debate on the situation in Ladakh.

‘There needs to be a free and frank parliamentary discussion on the situation on the LAC. There have been no official briefings on such an important matter and no press conference either. What is the government trying to hide from us Indians?’ he said in another tweet.

Earlier, India and China has decided to maintain the status quo in the Line of Actual Control, after the Galwan Valley tensions.